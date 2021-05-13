AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $120.09, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABC was $120.09, representing a -4.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.86 and a 47.33% increase over the 52 week low of $81.51.

ABC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and McKesson Corporation (MCK). ABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$18.42. Zacks Investment Research reports ABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.14%, compared to an industry average of 20.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CURE with an increase of 28.78% over the last 100 days. RWL has the highest percent weighting of ABC at 1.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.