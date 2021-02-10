AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABC was $107.43, representing a -4.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.88 and a 49.09% increase over the 52 week low of $72.06.

ABC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). ABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$15.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.79%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWL with an increase of 18.34% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of ABC at 4.61%.

