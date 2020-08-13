AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.55, the dividend yield is 1.62%.
The previous trading day's last sale of ABC was $103.55, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.45 and a 43.7% increase over the 52 week low of $72.06.
ABC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). ABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.58. Zacks Investment Research reports ABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.95%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABC Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to ABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ABC as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)
- SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)
- Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)
- Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)
- AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).
The top-performing ETF of this group is DEUS with an increase of 50.52% over the last 100 days. RWL has the highest percent weighting of ABC at 1.47%.
