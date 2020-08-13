AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.55, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABC was $103.55, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.45 and a 43.7% increase over the 52 week low of $72.06.

ABC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). ABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.58. Zacks Investment Research reports ABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.95%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEUS with an increase of 50.52% over the last 100 days. RWL has the highest percent weighting of ABC at 1.47%.

