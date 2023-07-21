AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of AmerisourceBergen (ABC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $193.83 in the previous session. AmerisourceBergen has gained 16.7% since the start of the year compared to the -0.6% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 16.4% return for the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 2, 2023, AmerisourceBergen reported EPS of $3.5 versus consensus estimate of $3.29 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.36%.

For the current fiscal year, AmerisourceBergen is expected to post earnings of $11.89 per share on $254.51 billion in revenues. This represents a 7.8% change in EPS on a 6.68% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.58 per share on $265.36 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.78% and 4.26%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

AmerisourceBergen may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

AmerisourceBergen has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 21.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.9X versus its peer group's average of 14X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, AmerisourceBergen currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if AmerisourceBergen fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though AmerisourceBergen shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ABC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ABC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY). XRAY has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 18.18%, and for the current fiscal year, XRAY is expected to post earnings of $1.92 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. have gained 4.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.19X and a P/CF of 4.43X.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is in the top 10% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ABC and XRAY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

