AmerisourceBergen Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $294.74 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $437.70M, or $2.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $545.86 million or $2.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $61.17 billion from $58.91 billion last year.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $294.74 Mln. vs. $437.70M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.57 -Revenue (Q4): $61.17 Bln vs. $58.91 Bln last year.

