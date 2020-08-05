AmerisourceBergen Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $289.44 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $301.96 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $380.31 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $45.37 billion from $45.24 billion last year.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $380.31 Mln. vs. $371.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q3): $45.37 Bln vs. $45.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $7.95

