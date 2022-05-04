AmerisourceBergen Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $548.01 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $435.27 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $683.34 million or $3.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $57.72 billion from $49.15 billion last year.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $548.01 Mln. vs. $435.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.59 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.93 -Revenue (Q2): $57.72 Bln vs. $49.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $10.80 to $11.0

