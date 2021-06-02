AmerisourceBergen Closes Acquisition Of Alliance Healthcare Businesses; Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) said that it has completed its acquisition of the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance's Alliance Healthcare businesses for $6.275 billion in cash, and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock.

AmerisourceBergen has updated its fiscal year 2021 financial guidance to reflect the expected contribution from the closing of the Alliance Healthcare acquisition and the weighted average share count impact of the 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock that the company delivered at closing of the transaction.

AmerisourceBergen raised its fiscal year 2021 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $8.90 to $9.10, from the previous range of $8.45 to $8.60.

The company now expects annual revenue of at least $210 billion, up from revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.54 per share and revenues of $204.74 billion for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

