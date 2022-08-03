AmerisourceBergen Boosts FY22 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, driven by stronger than expected performance of several of its businesses and a lower average diluted share count.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.90 to $11.10 per share, up from the prior range of $10.80 to $11.05 per share.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.93 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable on August 29, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.

