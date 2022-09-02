AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for AmerisourceBergen (ABC). Shares have added about 6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is AmerisourceBergen due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

AmerisourceBergen Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

AmerisourceBergen Corporation reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 by 1.9%. The bottom line improved 21.3% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.92, up 37.1% from the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Revenues increased 12.5% to $60.1 billion in the reported quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Segment Realignment Update

It is worth mentioning that AmerisourceBergen made a strategic evaluation of its reporting structure in order to represent its expanded international presence, courtesy of the June 2021 buyout of Alliance Healthcare. Consequently, starting from the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company has realigned its reporting structure under two reportable segments —U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions.

Segmental Analysis

U.S. Healthcare Solutions

Revenues at this segment totaled $53.4 billion, reflecting an increase of 6% on a year-over-year basis on the back of an increase in specialty product sales coupled with overall market growth. Lower revenues from commercial COVID-19 treatments partially offset the upside.

Segmental operating income was $579.9 million, up 9.5% year over year. Higher gross profit (which included fees earned associated with the distribution of government-owned COVID-19 treatments and gross profit on sales to specialty physician practices) contributed to the upside.

International Healthcare Solutions

This segment includes Alliance Healthcare, World Courier, Innomar, Profarma and Profarma Specialty.

Revenues at this segment were $6.7 billion, up a whopping 120.3% year over year. The upside was mainly driven by the acquisition of Alliance Healthcare (June 2021).

Operating income in the segment was $176.3 million in the quarter, up 74.8% year over year, primarily due to the buyout of Alliance Healthcare.

Margin Analysis

In the fiscal third quarter, AmerisourceBergen reported an adjusted gross profit of $2.1 billion, up 27% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the adjusted gross margin was 3.4% in the quarter, up 39 basis points (bps).

The company reported an adjusted operating income of $756.2 million, up 19.9% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the adjusted operating margin was 1.3% in the quarter, which expanded 8 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth $3.03 billion, compared with $2.96 billion a quarter ago.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the fiscal third quarter totaled $1.54 billion compared with $1.67 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Dividend Update

During the quarter, AmerisourceBergen's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share, to be paid out on Aug 29, 2022, to shareholders at the close of business on Aug 15, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

AmerisourceBergen has updated its fiscal 2022 outlook, highlighting a revised full-year earnings outlook to represent the stronger-than-anticipated performance of some of its businesses.

Adjusted EPS is now estimated to be $10.90-$11.10 (up from the previously guided range of 10.80-$11.05). The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $10.94.

The company continues to estimate revenue growth in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit percent range.

With respect to the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment, revenues are expected in the band of $207 billion to $212 billion, implying growth of 2-5%. Revenues at the International Healthcare solutions business are projected to be $26 billion to $27 billion.

Adjusted operating income is now projected to grow at least in the high-teens percent range (up from the previously guided high-teens percent range).

Operating income at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment is now anticipated between $2.44 billion and $2.48 billion (up from $2.42 billion and $2.48 billion), indicating growth of 8-10%.

For the International Healthcare solutions segment, the metric is estimated to grow in the range of $685 million to $715 million.

Adjusted free cash flow is estimated to be $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, AmerisourceBergen has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, AmerisourceBergen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.





Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.