AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.60, changing hands as low as $84.43 per share. AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.55 per share, with $97.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.15. The ABC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.