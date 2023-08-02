AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups '23 EPS View

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC reported fiscal third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 by 3.2%. The bottom line improved 11.5% year over year.

GAAP EPS was $2.35, up 22.4% from that reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $66.95 billion, up 11.5% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%.

Segmental Analysis

U.S. Healthcare Solutions

Revenues at this segment totaled $59.9 billion, up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. This improvement was due to overall market growth and increased specialty product sales. Lower revenues from commercial COVID-19 treatments partially offset the upside.

Segmental operating income totaled $635.2 million, up 9.5% year over year. Higher gross profit (which included fees earned from the distribution of government-owned COVID-19 treatments and gross profit on sales to specialty physician practices) contributed to the upside.

International Healthcare Solutions

This segment includes Alliance Healthcare, World Courier, Innomar and Profarma Specialty.

Revenues totaled $7 billion, up 5.6% year over year on the back of increased revenues across all businesses, offset partially by the divestiture of its Brazilian specialty business. Revenues increased 12.4% at constant currency (cc).

Operating income totaled $187.1 million, up 6.2% reportedly and 7.3% at cc.

Margin Analysis

AmerisourceBergen reported an adjusted gross profit of $2.2 billion, up 8% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, the adjusted gross margin was 3.3%, down 11 basis points (bps) year over year.

The company recorded an adjusted operating income of $822.3 million, up 8.7% year over year. The metric was up 9% at cc. As a percentage of revenues, the adjusted operating margin was 1.2%, which contracted 3 bps from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Financial Position

ABC exited the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth $1.39 billion compared with $1.54 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities totaled $2.1 billion compared with $1.54 billion in the year-ago period.

Dividend Update

During the quarter, AmerisourceBergen's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 48.5 cents per share, payable on Aug 28, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug 11, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The company raised its 2023 outlook for earnings and revenues to reflect strong performance so far in 2023 and favorable foreign currency translation rates.

Adjusted EPS is now estimated in the range of $11.85-$11.95, indicating growth of 7-8% from the previous year’s projection. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $11.89. Previously, the company expected adjusted EPS in the band of $11.75-$11.90.

Revenues are now projected to increase at least 8% compared with the previous expectation of 6-8% growth. The top line at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment is expected to grow at least 9%, up from the prior guided range of 7-8%. Revenues at the International Healthcare solutions business are estimated to be up 1-4% versus the earlier guidance of flat to down 3%.

Adjusted EPS is estimated to improve 9-10% at cc, up from the previous guidance of 8-10%. Excluding contributions related to COVID-19 and currency fluctuations, the figure is projected to increase 13-14% compared with the previous expectation of 13-15%.

Adjusted operating income is expected to gain 3-4% versus 2-4% previously. Operating income at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment is now anticipated to grow 4-5% compared with the previous expectation of 3-5%. For the International Healthcare Solutions segment, the company's revised guidance for the metric is 0-4% compared with the prior projection of 3% decline to 1% growth.

Summing Up

AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal third-quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company witnessed a strong segmental performance due to growth in all markets and strong demand for specialty products.

Per management, AmerisourceBergen delivered a solid performance by playing a crucial role in the healthcare system while maintaining efficiency throughout its business. The company remains focused on its strategic priorities and thoughtful capital deployment to deliver long-term growth.

ABC recently acquired a minority stake in a network of leading oncology practices, OneOncology, which is likely to further strengthen its relationship with community oncologists and expand its specialty solutions. Meanwhile, the company announced that it will change its name and ticker symbol to Cencora and COR, respectively, effective Aug 30.

However, the company faces headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower-price generics. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space remains a concern.

Zacks Rank

AmerisourceBergen currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

