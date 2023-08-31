Amerisource Bergen (ABC) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 213.76

The average one-year price target for Amerisource Bergen (NYSE:ABC) has been revised to 213.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 202.98 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 236.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.77% from the latest reported closing price of 179.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerisource Bergen. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABC is 0.38%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 180,552K shares. The put/call ratio of ABC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,021K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,257K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 171.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,993K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,002K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 752.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,360K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,969K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,011K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 199.02% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,983K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Amerisource Bergen Background Information

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work-and powered by our 22,000 associates-we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.

