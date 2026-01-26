AmeriServ Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Higher Net Interest Income

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. ASRV reported fourth-quarter 2025 net income of 9 cents per share, up 80% from 5 cents per share a year ago.

Net income stood at $1.4 million, which surged 62.2% from $0.9 million a year ago. This strong earnings performance was primarily driven by a $1.4 million, or 14.6%, increase in net interest income for the fourth quarter and a $1 million, or 8.8%, rise in total non-interest expense, both of which more than offset a $0.3 million, or 31.6%, decrease in provision for credit losses and a $0.1 million, or 1.8%, decline in non-interest income.

For the full year 2025, earnings rose sharply to $5.6 million, or 34 cents per share, marking an increase from $3.6 million, or 21 cents per share, in 2024.

Net Interest Income Boosted by Margin Expansion and Asset Growth

Net interest income rose 14.6% year over year in the fourth quarter and 17.2% for the full year. The company’s net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.23% for the fourth quarter and 34 basis points to 3.15% for the full year. This expansion was supported by a favorable shift in the interest rate environment, strategic asset-liability management, and increased average balances in both earning assets and deposits. Loan interest income also saw a 6% increase for the full year, aided by prepayment fees and the repricing of commercial real estate (CRE) loans originally issued during low-rate periods in the COVID era.

Mixed Trends in Non-Interest Income and Expenses

Non-interest income declined 1.8% year over year in the fourth quarter and dropped 5.5% for the full year, primarily due to a decrease in wealth management fees and the absence of a $0.3 million signing bonus recorded in 2024. Mortgage banking revenue also fell by 39.5%, while bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) income increased by 20.3% following the receipt of three death claims.

Despite a $1 million, or 8.8%, rise in non-interest expense during the fourth quarter, full-year non-interest expense declined modestly. A key contributor to the quarterly increase was a 74.8% jump in professional fees related to a new consulting agreement with SB Value Partners. However, for the full year, professional fees were down 21.5%, reflecting reduced litigation and activist investor-related costs that had impacted 2024 results.

Provision for Credit Losses and Loan Performance

The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter, down from $1.1 million in the prior year period. However, the full-year provision rose significantly to $4.1 million from $0.9 million, primarily due to a $3.1 million charge-off tied to the resolution of a large non-performing CRE loan. As a result, net charge-offs for 2025 totaled $4.9 million, or 0.46% of average loans, up from $2 million, or 0.19%, in 2024.

Still, asset quality metrics improved by year-end. Non-performing assets declined by 43% from September 2025 to $8.5 million. Non-performing loans represented 0.80% of total loans at year-end, down 59 basis points from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan credit losses covered 158% of non-performing loans.

Management Commentary and Strategic Outlook

CEO Jeffrey A. Stopko emphasized that AmeriServ’s 2025 earnings improvement was driven by revenue gains and disciplined expense control, despite elevated credit loss provisions. He pointed to effective balance sheet management and an 11.2% rise in book value per share to $7.22 as signs of the bank’s operational progress. Stopko further indicated that ongoing strategies targeting net interest margin expansion and cost control are expected to support continued earnings growth in 2026.

Other Developments

AmeriServ declared a 3 cents per share quarterly cash dividend, maintaining a payout ratio of 35.3% based on 2025 earnings. The dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.7% based on the Jan. 16, 2026, closing stock price of $3.22. There were no reported acquisitions, divestitures, or restructuring activities during the quarter. However, the company highlighted a revised consulting agreement with SB Value Partners as a strategic initiative to expand advisory support.

