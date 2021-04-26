AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of May.

AmeriServ Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.025 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.10 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that AmeriServ Financial has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $4.18. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether AmeriServ Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. AmeriServ Financial paid out a comfortable 32% of its profit last year. AmeriServ Financial paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:ASRV Historic Dividend April 26th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that AmeriServ Financial's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. AmeriServ Financial has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid AmeriServ Financial? AmeriServ Financial has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. Overall, AmeriServ Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks AmeriServ Financial is facing. For example - AmeriServ Financial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

