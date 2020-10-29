AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ASRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.75, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASRV was $2.75, representing a -36.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.30 and a 16.53% increase over the 52 week low of $2.36.

ASRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ASRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26.

