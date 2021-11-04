AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ASRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.95, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASRV was $3.95, representing a -26.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.34 and a 46.79% increase over the 52 week low of $2.69.

ASRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ASRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34.

