AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ASRV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASRV was $3.41, representing a -18.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.16 and a 44.49% increase over the 52 week low of $2.36.

ASRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ASRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26.

