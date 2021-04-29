AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ASRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.25, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASRV was $4.25, representing a -20.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.34 and a 60.38% increase over the 52 week low of $2.65.

ASRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ASRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3.

