ASRV

AmeriServ Financial Bank, USW Agree To New Contract

October 16, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AmeriServ Financial Bank, the banking subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial (ASRV), and United Steelworkers Local 2635-06, have agreed to a four-year contract. Unionized employees voted to accept the contract at a meeting held on October 12, 2025. This contract covers the workforce through October 16, 2029. Key financial terms of the new contract include annual wage increases of 4% for each of the first three years and 3% for the fourth year.

AmeriServ CEO Jeffrey Stopko said: "This new agreement allows us to continue focusing on our banking for life strategy while enhancing our unique labor partnership to further develop our strategically important union business development initiatives."

