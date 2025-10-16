AmeriServ Financial Bank, USW Agree To New Contract

(RTTNews) - AmeriServ Financial Bank, the banking subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial (ASRV), and United Steelworkers Local 2635-06, have agreed to a four-year contract. Unionized employees voted to accept the contract at a meeting held on October 12, 2025. This contract covers the workforce through October 16, 2029. Key financial terms of the new contract include annual wage increases of 4% for each of the first three years and 3% for the fourth year.

AmeriServ CEO Jeffrey Stopko said: "This new agreement allows us to continue focusing on our banking for life strategy while enhancing our unique labor partnership to further develop our strategically important union business development initiatives."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.