Is AMERISAFE Stock a Pricey Pick or a Hidden Gem for Your Portfolio?

AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF is currently considered expensive on a relative basis, with the stock trading at a 22X forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is at a premium compared with its five-year median of 20.21X and the Zacks Insurance - Accident and Health average of 13.36X. A premium valuation generally indicates that the market has strong confidence in the company’s prospects. However, this necessitates scrutiny to determine if this higher price is warranted.

In comparison, other insurers like Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG and ProAssurance Corporation PRA are cheaper at 13.30X and 19.72X, respectively.

A brief analysis is needed to determine whether AMSF's premium valuation is justified based on its growth prospects and fundamentals.

Let’s delve deeper.

Incorporated in 1985 and headquartered in DeRidder, LA, AMERISAFE currently has a market cap of $909.9 million. It is well positioned for growth, leveraging rising investment income and a robust balance sheet.

AMSF’s extensive experience in hazardous industries and a high policy retention rate are major positives. Its cost-saving initiatives are expected to support its bottom line. Last year, it lowered loss and loss adjustment expenses by 2.7%.

The long time lag between receiving premiums and settling claims allows the company to invest funds for extended periods, compounding returns more effectively than insurers with quicker claim payouts, thereby boosting its investment income potential. Last year, it recorded a net investment income of $31.3 million, which advanced by 15.1%, resulting from increased fixed-income reinvestment rates. The first half of 2024 also witnessed higher reinvestment rates.

AMSF’s solid balance sheet, with no debt and $884.2 million in investments and cash as of June 30, 2024, supports initiatives to boost shareholder value. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8.8% in February 2024, continuing its steady dividend payments since 2013. In the second quarter, AMERISAFE repurchased $4.1 million worth of shares, with $6.3 million remaining in its buyback program as of June 30.

Should Investors Pay the Premium for AMSF?

The factors mentioned above have contributed to AMERISAFE’s premium valuation, reflecting strong investor confidence in its future growth and profitability. As a result, investors are willing to pay a higher price for the stock, anticipating that it will outperform both its industry peers and the broader market in the coming months.

However, uncertainty surrounds the stock due to AMERISAFE’s continuous decline in net premiums earned over the past five years. If this trend persists, it could potentially impede the company's ability to enhance its profits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.40 per share, indicating a 17.5% year-over-year decline. The same for 2025 signals a further 12.5% fall.

Also, AMERISAFE has faced a downward trend in free cash flow from 2018 to 2022, indicating potential operational challenges. While it saw a 12.2% increase in 2023, the sustainability of this growth is uncertain. In the trailing 12 months, free cash flow dropped sharply by 56.7%, raising concerns about the company’s long-term financial health.

Despite these headwinds, the company’s overall outlook remains positive. Leading brokers have raised AMSF’s short-term price target by 12.47% from its recent closing price of $47.72, with the highest target set at $65, representing a potential upside of 36.21%.

Existing investors should hold onto AMERISAFE stock to capitalize on its upward price movement. However, new investors might want to wait for a better entry point. Currently, the stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and appears overvalued, suggesting that it may not be the ideal time to buy. Waiting for a more attractive valuation could present a better opportunity to invest. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

