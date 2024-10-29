AMERISAFE Stock Gains 8.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

AMERISAFE, Inc.’s AMSF shares have gained 8.1% since it reported third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23. The quarterly earnings benefited from improved net premiums earned and fee and other income. However, declining net investment income and an elevated operating expense level, resulting from an increase in loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred, partially offset the positives.

AMSF reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 58 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. However, the bottom line dipped 4.9% year over year.

Operating revenues declined 0.2% year over year to $74.7 million. The top line missed the consensus mark by a whisker.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

AMERISAFE, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMERISAFE, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote

Q3 Performance

Net premiums earned of $67.1 million improved 0.6% year over year in the quarter under review but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The metric benefited from improved contributions from payroll audits and related premium adjustments as a result of persistent payroll strength.

Net investment income dipped 7.6% year over year to $7.5 million due to a reduced portfolio size. However, this was partially offset by improved reinvestment rates. However, the metric beat the consensus mark by a whisker. Fee and other income were $129 million.

AMERISAFE reported a pre-tax underwriting profit of $6.1 million, which declined 2.7% year over year.

Total expenses rose 1% year over year to $60.9 million in the third quarter.

Operating net income of $11.1 million decreased 4.6% year over year.

The net combined ratio deteriorated 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 90.9% but came lower than the consensus mark of 91.8%. The metric suffered due to a deteriorating net loss ratio.

Financial Update (as of Sept. 30, 2024)

AMERISAFE exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $63.7 million, which rose 64.6% from 2023-end.

Total assets of $1.3 billion increased 2.1% from the figure in 2023-end.

Shareholders' equity of $314.4 million grew 7.5% from the 2023-end level.

Book value per share was $16.5 as of Sept. 30, 2024, which increased 8% from the 2023-end figure.

Return on average equity improved 680 bps year over year to 18.6% in the quarter under review.

Capital Deployment Update

AMSF repurchased shares worth $1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The remaining buyback capacity, as of Sept. 30, was $5.3 million.

Management announced a quarterly cash dividend of 37 cents per share, which will be paid out on Dec. 13, to its shareholders of record as of Dec. 6, 2024.

AMSF’s Zacks Rank

AMERISAFE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter 2024 results so far, the bottom-line results of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC and The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Marsh & McLennan reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The bottom line increased 3.8% year over year. Consolidated revenues rose 6% year over year to $5.7 billion. The figure also improved 5% on an underlying basis. The top line, however, fell short of the consensus mark by 0.2%.

Hartford Financial reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted operating earnings of $2.53 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The bottom line increased 10.5% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $4.7 billion, which improved 10.9% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by 1.1%.

Upcoming Releases

Primerica, Inc. PRI has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.78 per share, which indicates an improvement of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Primerica’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 1.7%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.