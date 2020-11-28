AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.27 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 3rd of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

AMERISAFE's upcoming dividend is US$0.27 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.58 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AMERISAFE stock has a trailing yield of around 8.2% on the current share price of $56. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. AMERISAFE paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see AMERISAFE's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. AMERISAFE has delivered an average of 39% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid AMERISAFE? Companies like AMERISAFE that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. AMERISAFE ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in AMERISAFE for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AMERISAFE (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

