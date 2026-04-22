Amerisafe, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.15 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $8.95 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $80.09 million from $72.60 million last year.

Amerisafe, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.15 Mln. vs. $8.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $80.09 Mln vs. $72.60 Mln last year.

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