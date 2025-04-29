AMERISAFE Earnings Results: $AMSF Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERISAFE ($AMSF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, missing estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $75,750,000, missing estimates of $78,315,600 by $-2,565,600.
AMERISAFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of AMERISAFE stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 469,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,208,595
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 461,789 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,800,605
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 305,361 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,738,305
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 116,033 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,980,340
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 83,297 shares (+18.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,293,127
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 77,582 shares (+92.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,998,576
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 74,823 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,856,377
