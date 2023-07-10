Amerisafe Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMSF

In trading on Monday, shares of Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.62, changing hands as low as $52.30 per share. Amerisafe Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMSF's low point in its 52 week range is $44.72 per share, with $60.4885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.33.

