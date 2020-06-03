Amerisafe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMSF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.35, changing hands as high as $65.83 per share. Amerisafe Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMSF's low point in its 52 week range is $48.02 per share, with $80.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.