AMERISAFE Appoints Anastasios Omiridis As New CFO To Succeed Neal Fuller

(RTTNews) - AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF), a provider of workers' specialty compensation insurance, said on Thursday that it has appointed Anastasios Omiridis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from September 1.

Omiridis will succeed Neal Fuller whose planned retirement was announced in late 2021.

With over two decades of experience in insurance industry, Omiridis is currently the Senior Vice President, Deputy CFO and Principal Accounting Officer of Kemper Corporation.

Previously, he had served as Senior Vice President and CFO with Chubb Life from 2017 to 2019.

