Amerisafe (AMSF) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Amerisafe said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.99%, the lowest has been 2.57%, and the highest has been 11.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.63 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerisafe. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSF is 0.12%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 23,315K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSF is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amerisafe is 61.20. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from its latest reported closing price of 55.32.

The projected annual revenue for Amerisafe is 306MM, an increase of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,420K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,368K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 32.50% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,359K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 2.65% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,013K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 0.02% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 900K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSF by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Amerisafe Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 27 states.

