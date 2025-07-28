AMERIS BANCORP Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $109.83 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $90.79 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AMERIS BANCORP reported adjusted earnings of $109.44 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $231.81 million from $211.92 million last year.

AMERIS BANCORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

