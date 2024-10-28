News & Insights

Ameris Bancorp price target raised to $67 from $64 at Stephens

October 28, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to $67 from $64 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Operating EPS of $1.38 beat consensus of $1.25 and Stephens’ forecast of $1.27 as asset quality trends remained strong and largely unchanged, says the analyst, who adds that “the strength of a diversified model was on display” in the quarter.

