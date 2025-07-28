Ameris Bancorp Posts 36% EPS Jump in Q2

Key Points - Non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.59 for Q2 2025 topped analyst expectations by 19.5%, while GAAP revenue of $231.8 million missed estimates by 22.0%.

- Net interest margin increased to 3.77% for Q2 2025, alongside continued improvement in efficiency and return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP).

- The quarterly dividend was raised 33% to $0.20 per share from $0.15 in Q1 2025; management expects loan and deposit growth in the mid-single digits for FY2025.

Ameris Bancorp (NYSE:ABCB), a regional banking company with a strong presence in the Southeast, reported results for Q2 2025 on July 28, 2025. The most notable headline was a beat on non-GAAP earnings per share, which came in at $1.59 compared to the $1.33 non-GAAP consensus estimate. However, the company’s reported GAAP revenue of $231.8 million missed analyst expectations by $65.6 million (GAAP), a 22.0% shortfall (GAAP revenue). Despite this, The period was marked by higher profitability, with strong capital growth and improved key efficiency and return measures. Overall, it was a mixed performance: Ameris delivered robust earnings and capital results, but investors may note the underlying top-line revenue softness and modest loan and deposit growth remaining areas for focus.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.59 $1.33 $1.17 36.0% Revenue (Non-GAAP) $301.3 million $297.4 million $284.1 million 6.1% Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP) 3.77% 3.58% 0.19 pp Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 51.58% 55.00% (3.42 pp) Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 15.76% 13.35% 2.41 pp

About Ameris Bancorp and Its Business Model

Ameris Bancorp operates as a regional bank dedicated to personal and commercial banking, including mortgage and specialty finance. Its core franchise stretches across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company’s primary lines of business include traditional deposit-taking, lending, mortgage banking, and fee-generating financial services.

The company’s strategic focus has recently emphasized measured organic growth and selective acquisitions, with a priority on expanding its core banking presence in the Southeast. Key priorities include careful management and diversification of its loan portfolio, expanding core deposits, and keeping a disciplined approach to operating expenses. Maintaining strong credit quality, a resilient funding mix, and compliance with banking regulations are also central to its business success.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Ameris reported higher non-GAAP earnings per share and profit growth. Net income (GAAP) increased to $109.8 million, up 21.0% from $90.8 million in the prior-year period. The return on average assets improved to 1.65%, and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) reached 15.82%. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) rose 15.5% annualized to $41.32. These trends reflect strong internal capital generation supported by both core net interest income and improvement in efficiency.

Ameris grew its total assets by only 0.6% from the prior quarter, ending at $26.68 billion. Loan growth was measured: total loans, net of unearned income, rose $335 million sequentially to $21.04 billion. The loan book remained well diversified across commercial, residential, and specialty segments. Commercial & industrial loans totaled $3.18 billion, while commercial and farmland real estate loans reached $8.88 billion as of June 30, 2025. Mortgage warehouse balances increased to $1.09 billion, up from $0.89 billion in the prior quarter.

Revenue generation proved weaker than hoped. Net interest income (tax-equivalent) increased to $232.7 million--up 9.3% year over year. The net interest margin improved to 3.77%. This was helped by stable funding costs and a favorable mix of noninterest-bearing deposits, which accounted for 31.0% of total deposits. Deposit costs decreased to 1.95%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.83%.

Noninterest income grew nearly 8% quarter-on-quarter to $68.9 million, driven by a rebound in mortgage banking revenue. The Retail Mortgage Division delivered $15.6 million net income, while mortgage production jumped to $1.27 billion. That said, The end-of-period mortgage pipeline fell 7% to $719.1 million compared to Q1 2025. Efficiency improved: the adjusted efficiency ratio dropped to 51.58%.

Ameris continued to improve its asset quality. Provision for credit losses (GAAP) was $2.8 million--a sharp reduction from $24.7 million a year earlier. Nonperforming assets fell to 0.36% of total assets, down from 0.74% in the prior-year quarter. Net charge-offs, a measure of loans unlikely to be recovered, dropped to 0.14% annualized. About 12.1% of nonperforming assets were government-guaranteed as of June 30, 2025, limiting loss exposure. The allowance for credit losses stood stable at 1.62% of loans as of June 30, 2025.

Shareholder value remained a focus. The company repurchased 212,472 shares during the quarter and the quarterly dividend was $0.20 per share, compared to $0.15 per share in Q1 2025. Capital strength improved, as reflected by the tangible common equity (TCE) ratio (non-GAAP) increasing to 11.09%, up from 9.72% a year ago. Ameris also announced its intent in July 2025 to redeem $74 million of subordinated debt at a fixed rate of 8.22%. Headcount dropped by 38 full-time equivalents.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management reiterated a constructive outlook. It continues to anticipate loan and deposit growth in the mid-single digits for 2025, with most growth expected in the second half of the year. Margin guidance was adjusted slightly lower: leadership indicated that the net interest margin is likely to settle above 3.60% in coming quarters as deposit competition increases and loan growth picks up pace. Expense discipline remains a priority, with annual merit increases for employees completed in April and a renewed push to balance margin against future growth opportunities.

Ameris Bancorp does pay a dividend. The quarterly dividend was increased to $0.20 per share in Q1 2025, up from $0.15 per share in the previous quarter. The company’s leadership did not provide detailed forward earnings or revenue guidance beyond these broad directional comments. Key factors to watch ahead include any renewed momentum in top-line revenue growth, how well Ameris maintains its margin and efficiency improvements, and any material change in credit conditions given the current economic and policy landscape.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

