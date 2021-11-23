Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shareholders have earned a 55% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) share price is up 53% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 26% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 22% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Ameris Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 70% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 53% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Ameris Bancorp as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.41.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Ameris Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ameris Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ameris Bancorp , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ameris Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

