Ameris Bancorp (FRA:AXU) Price Target Increased by 12.36% to 45.19

The average one-year price target for Ameris Bancorp (FRA:AXU) has been revised to 45.19 / share. This is an increase of 12.36% from the prior estimate of 40.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.01 to a high of 49.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.46% from the latest reported closing price of 36.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameris Bancorp. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXU is 0.20%, a decrease of 15.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 75,606K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,548K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,752K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXU by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,461K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,860K shares, representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXU by 18.09% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 2,458K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing an increase of 27.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXU by 11.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,456K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXU by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 2,302K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXU by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.