Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ameris Bancorp is one of 865 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ameris Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABCB's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ABCB has gained about 16.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ameris Bancorp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). The stock has returned 228.8% year-to-date.

For Robinhood Markets, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ameris Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 56 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.6% this year, meaning that ABCB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Robinhood Markets, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #10. The industry has moved +28.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Ameris Bancorp and Robinhood Markets, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

