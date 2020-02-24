Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.86, changing hands as low as $38.83 per share. Ameris Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABCB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.91 per share, with $44.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.