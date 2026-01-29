Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) reported $308.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308.67 million, representing a surprise of -0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin (TE) : 3.9% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.9% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency ratio : 46.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.5%.

: 46.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.5%. Book value per share (period end) : $59.92 versus $59.68 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $59.92 versus $59.68 estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) : 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-performing assets : $120.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.45 million.

: $120.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.45 million. Average Balances - Total Earning Assets : $25.4 billion compared to the $25.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $25.4 billion compared to the $25.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (TE) : $246.29 million versus $239.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $246.29 million versus $239.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $61.83 million compared to the $68.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $61.83 million compared to the $68.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income: $245.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $239.84 million.

Here is how Ameris Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ameris Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.