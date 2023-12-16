Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Price Target Increased by 8.38% to 50.57

The average one-year price target for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been revised to 50.57 / share. This is an increase of 8.38% from the prior estimate of 46.66 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.04% from the latest reported closing price of 52.16 / share.

Ameris Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023 received the payment on October 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $52.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.49%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameris Bancorp. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCB is 0.22%, an increase of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 74,427K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCB is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,389K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,548K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,032K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares, representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 7.30% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,547K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 2,313K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,083K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Ameris Bancorp Background Information

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

