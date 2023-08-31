Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Price Target Increased by 8.19% to 49.98

The average one-year price target for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been revised to 49.98 / share. This is an increase of 8.19% from the prior estimate of 46.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.76% from the latest reported closing price of 40.06 / share.

Ameris Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

On June 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $40.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameris Bancorp. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCB is 0.20%, a decrease of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 75,614K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCB is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,548K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,752K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,461K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,860K shares, representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 18.09% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 2,458K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing an increase of 27.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 11.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,456K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 2,302K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Ameris Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.