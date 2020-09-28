Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ABCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.91, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABCB was $21.91, representing a -51.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.90 and a 27.98% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

ABCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ABCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports ABCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.37%, compared to an industry average of -24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABCB Dividend History page.

