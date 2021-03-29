Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ABCB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABCB was $54.94, representing a -4.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.81 and a 220.91% increase over the 52 week low of $17.12.

ABCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). ABCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.78. Zacks Investment Research reports ABCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.19%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABCB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 273.46% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of ABCB at 1.44%.

