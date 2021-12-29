Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ABCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ABCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.07, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABCB was $50.07, representing a -16.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.85 and a 36.8% increase over the 52 week low of $36.60.

ABCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ABCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.59. Zacks Investment Research reports ABCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.75%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the abcb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABCB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 31.48% over the last 100 days. XSHQ has the highest percent weighting of ABCB at 1.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.