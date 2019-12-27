Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.12, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABCB was $43.12, representing a -3.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.90 and a 43.88% increase over the 52 week low of $29.97.

ABCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ABCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ABCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.87%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABCB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLYV with an increase of 13.84% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of ABCB at 1.51%.

