AMERIS BAN Earnings Results: $ABCB Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERIS BAN ($ABCB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $286,790,000, beating estimates of $282,358,032 by $4,431,968.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ABCB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AMERIS BAN Insider Trading Activity
AMERIS BAN insiders have traded $ABCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT DALE EZZELL sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $559,251
- DOUGLAS D STRANGE (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $56,953
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AMERIS BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of AMERIS BAN stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 384,802 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,077,061
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 302,910 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,953,078
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 277,365 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,354,728
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 261,491 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,361,491
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 223,805 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,003,478
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 211,561 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,237,371
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 208,000 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,014,560
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AMERIS BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMERIS BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABCB forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.