AMERIS BAN Earnings Results: $ABCB Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERIS BAN ($ABCB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $286,790,000, beating estimates of $282,358,032 by $4,431,968.

AMERIS BAN Insider Trading Activity

AMERIS BAN insiders have traded $ABCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DALE EZZELL sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $559,251

DOUGLAS D STRANGE (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $56,953

AMERIS BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of AMERIS BAN stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERIS BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

