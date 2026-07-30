Ameriprise Stock Is Up Just 5% in a Year. Its CFO Just Sold Above $548

Key Points

The disposal of 34,111 shares was valued at about $18.8 million based on a weighted average execution price of $550.21 per share.

The transaction reduced Walter Stanley Berman total direct equity holdings by about 86%, though he retains significant options.

The activity was structured as a derivative exercise of 34,111 options at $197.87, with 23,099 shares withheld for tax obligations and 11,012 shares sold on the open market.

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Walter Stanley Berman, Executive VP and CFO of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), disposed of 34,111 shares on July 28, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Value of shares transacted $18.8 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 5,609 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 366 Post-transaction value $3.27 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($550.21); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026 market close ($546.62).

Key questions

How did the derivative exercise influence the overall transaction structure?

Walter Stanley Berman exercised 34,111 options at a strike price of $197.87 per share. According to the filing, 23,099 shares were withheld by the issuer, while the remaining 11,012 shares were sold on the open market at weighted average prices ranging from $548.57 to $549.43 per share.

Walter Stanley Berman exercised 34,111 options at a strike price of $197.87 per share. According to the filing, 23,099 shares were withheld by the issuer, while the remaining 11,012 shares were sold on the open market at weighted average prices ranging from $548.57 to $549.43 per share. What is the status of the remaining equity exposure?

An additional 366 shares are held indirectly through a 401(k) plan account, which utilizes unit accounting and fluctuates based on the market price of the common stock.

An additional 366 shares are held indirectly through a 401(k) plan account, which utilizes unit accounting and fluctuates based on the market price of the common stock. What was the market context at the time of execution?

The sale occurred with the stock priced at $550.21 per share, while the company's shares had delivered a 5% gain over the 12 months ending on the July 28, 2026 transaction date. As of the July 29, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $540.29, which is approximately 2% below the weighted average price achieved in this transaction.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $540.29 Market Capitalization $48.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $18.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.9 billion

Company Snapshot

Ameriprise Financial provides comprehensive financial planning, asset management, and insurance services across multiple business segments, including Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other operations.

The company generates revenue through advisory fees, asset management fees, insurance premiums, and brokerage commissions, leveraging its integrated platform to serve retail clients, businesses, and institutional investors.

Ameriprise targets affluent individuals and households seeking comprehensive wealth management solutions, as well as institutional clients requiring sophisticated asset management and retirement planning services.

Ameriprise Financial operates as a diversified financial services holding company with a market capitalization of $48.6 billion. The company maintains a competitive position through its integrated business model that combines advisory services, asset management capabilities, and insurance products to deliver comprehensive wealth management solutions. With TTM revenue of $18.9 billion and net income of $3.9 billion, Ameriprise demonstrates substantial scale and profitability within the asset management and financial services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Berman is the finance chief, so his read on value carries weight, but converting a deep-in-the-money grant near a 52-week high is pretty ordinary and shouldn’t be a red flag to investors. Plus, the company he steers is generating cash fast. Ameriprise returned $932 million to shareholders last quarter, which was a whopping 91% of operating earnings and part of $1.9 billion in the first half, up 25% from a year earlier. To tack onto that, the firm is sitting on $2.1 billion in excess capital. The top-line was solid too, with revenue rising 13% to nearly $5 billion. Berman said the balance sheet lets Ameriprise invest for growth while continuing to return capital. For long-term investors, that capital return is the cushion, especially with the stock up just 5% in a year. Aggressive buybacks near these prices quietly lift per-share value while the market decides what the business is worth, and give investors a reason to think longer term.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.