Ameriprise Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat as Revenues & AUM Grow Y/Y

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $10.83 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.29. The bottom line reflected a rise of 16% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of the company gained 5.2% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected results. However, a full day’s trading session will depict a clearer picture.



Results benefited from higher revenues and improvements in the assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances to record levels. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.



After considering significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $1.01 billion or $10.47 per share, down from $1.07 billion or $10.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.



For 2025, adjusted operating earnings of $39.29 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.72. The bottom line reflected a rise of 14% from the previous year. Net income (GAAP basis) was $3.56 billion or $36.28 per share, up from $3.40 billion or $33.05 per share in 2024.

AMP’s Adjusted Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Adjusted operating total net revenues in the reported quarter were $4.92 billion, up 10% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.71 billion. Total GAAP net revenues were $4.96 billion, up 10% year over year.



Quarterly adjusted operating expenses totaled $3.58 billion, rising 10% year over year.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, total AUM and AUA were a record $1.69 trillion, up 11% year over year.

Update on Ameriprise’s Share Repurchases

Ameriprise repurchased 1.8 million shares for $897 million in the reported quarter.

Our Take on Ameriprise

Ameriprise is well-positioned for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust AUM balance and business-restructuring initiatives. However, elevated expenses (mainly due to technology upgrades) will likely continue to hurt the bottom line.

AMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of AMP’s Peers

BlackRock’s BLK fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $13.16 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.39. The figure reflected a 10.3% rise from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. The AUM balance witnessed robust year-over-year growth to a record high of $14.04 trillion, driven by net inflows. However, higher expenses created a headwind.



Invesco’s IVZ fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The bottom line increased 19.2% from the prior-year quarter.



IVZ’s results were primarily aided by an increase in adjusted revenues. Moreover, growth in the AUM balance to record levels supported the results to an extent. However, an increase in adjusted operating expenses was a headwind.

