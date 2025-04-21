Ameriprise Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for AMP?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 24, before market open. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are anticipated to have increased year over year.



In the last reported quarter, AMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. An increase in revenues and higher assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances acted as tailwinds. On the other hand, a rise in expenses hurt the results to some extent.



Ameriprise has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 1.91%.



Q1 Estimates & Key Factors to Note for AMP

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP’s management and financial advice fees (constituting more than 60% of total net revenues) is pegged at $2.65 billion, suggesting a 10.3% rise from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same is $2.64 billion.



The consensus estimate for distribution fees of $534.9 million indicates an increase of 5.7%. Our estimate for the same is $503.4 million. The consensus estimate for premiums, policy and contract charges is pegged at $391.7 million, indicating a marginal rise. Our estimate for the same is pinned at $389.4 million.



The consensus mark for other revenues of $132.1 million indicates 2.4% growth. Our estimate for the same is pegged at $118.2 million. On the other hand, the consensus estimate for net investment income of $845.6 million suggests a decline of 6.1%. Our estimate for the same is pinned at $932.7 million.



Decent inflows despite market turmoil in the latter part of the quarter are likely to have driven the company’s total AUM and AUA balance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM and AUA is pegged at $1.49 trillion, indicating a rise of 4.8% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric is $1.48 trillion.



While Ameriprise’s initiatives to focus on cost management have led to controlled general and administration expenses, overall costs are anticipated to have been elevated in the to-be-reported quarter due to costs related to technology upgrades and hirings. Our estimate for total adjusted operating expenses is pegged at $3.24 billion, implying a year-over-year rise of 7.1%.

Earnings Whispers for Ameriprise

Per our quantitative model, the chances of Ameriprise beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Ameriprise has an Earnings ESP of +0.04%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Ameriprise’s Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $9.12 per share, which indicates a rise of 8.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate has been revised marginally lower over the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for total sales is pegged at $4.39 billion, which indicates a 7.1% increase.

Other Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a couple of other finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



Moody's MCO is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 22. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +0.09%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The quarterly earnings estimates for Moody’s have been revised slightly lower to $3.56 over the past week.



East West Bancorp EWBC is also slated to announce first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 22. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +0.17%.



East West Bancorp’s quarterly earnings estimates have been unchanged at $2.05 over the past seven days.

