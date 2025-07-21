Ameriprise to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for AMP?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP is slated to announce second-quarter 2025 results on July 24, before market open. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have risen year over year.



In the last reported quarter, AMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. An increase in revenues and higher assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances acted as tailwinds. On the other hand, a rise in expenses might hurt the results to some extent.



Ameriprise has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once with the average beat being 2.05%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

Q2 Estimates & Key Factors to Note for Ameriprise

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP’s management and financial advice fees (constituting more than 60% of total net revenues) is pegged at $2.6 billion, suggesting a 6% rise from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same is $2.57 billion.



The consensus estimate for distribution fees of $522.1 million indicates an increase of 3.4%. Our estimate for the same is $493.7 million. The consensus mark for other revenues of $137.1 million indicates 6.3% growth. Our estimate for the same is pegged at $150.8 million.



On the other hand, the consensus estimate for net investment income of $841.2 million suggests a decline of 8.7%. Our estimate for the same is pinned at $899.2 million. The consensus estimate for premiums, policy and contract charges is pegged at $377.2 million, indicating a fall of 1%. Our estimate for the same is pinned at $380.2 million.



Decent inflows despite market turmoil are likely to have driven the company’s total AUM and AUA balance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM and AUA is pegged at $1.49 trillion, indicating a rise of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric is $1.48 trillion.



While Ameriprise’s initiatives to focus on cost management have led to controlled general and administration expenses, overall costs are anticipated to have been elevated in the to-be-reported quarter due to costs related to technology upgrades and hirings. Our estimate for total adjusted operating expenses is pegged at $3.24 billion, implying a year-over-year rise of 6%.

Earnings Whispers for Ameriprise

Per our quantitative model, the chances of Ameriprise beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are low. This is because it doesn’t have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Ameriprise has an Earnings ESP of -0.73%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ameriprise’s Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $9.00 per share, which indicates a rise of 5.5% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate has been revised marginally upward over the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for total sales is pegged at $4.34 billion, which indicates a 4% increase.

Ameriprise’s Asset Management Peers Worth a Look

Here are a couple of peer stocks of Ameriprise that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time: (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Invesco IVZ is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 22. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +1.65%.



The quarterly earnings estimates for Invesco have been revised 2.6% upward to 40 cents over the past week.



Lazard, Inc. LAZ is slated to announce second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 24. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +2.21%.



Lazard’s quarterly earnings estimates have been revised 2.7% north at 38 cents over the past seven days.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.