Ameriprise Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues & AUM Growth

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP second-quarter 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $9.11 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9. The bottom line reflected a rise of 7% from the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from higher revenues and a solid improvement in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.



After considering significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $1.06 billion or $10.73 per share, up from $829 million or $8.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.

AMP’s Adjusted Revenues Increase, Expenses Rise

Adjusted operating total net revenues for the reported quarter were $4.34 billion, up 4% year over year. The top line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Total GAAP net revenues were $4.38 billion, up 4% year over year.



Adjusted operating expenses totaled $3.19 billion, rising 4% year over year. We had projected adjusted expenses of $3.24 billion.



As of June 30, 2025, total AUM and AUA were a record $1.58 trillion, up 9% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $1.48 trillion.

Update on Ameriprise’s Share Repurchases

Ameriprise repurchased 1.1 million shares for $573 million in the reported quarter.

Our Take on Ameriprise Stock

Ameriprise is well-positioned for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust AUM balance and business-restructuring initiatives. However, elevated expenses (mainly due to technology upgrades) will likely continue to hurt the bottom line.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

AMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of AMP’s Peers

Invesco’s IVZ second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Moreover, the bottom line declined 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Invesco’s results were adversely impacted by higher adjusted operating expenses. However, a rise in adjusted net revenues was a tailwind. An increase in the AUM balance, driven by solid inflows, was another positive.



BlackRock’s BLK second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $12.05 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.66. The figure reflects a rise of 16% from the year-ago quarter.



BlackRock’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. AUM witnessed robust growth, reaching a record high of $12.52 trillion, driven by net inflows, market appreciation and favorable foreign exchange impact. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.

