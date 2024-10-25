News & Insights

Ameriprise price target raised to $550 from $535 at RBC Capital

October 25, 2024 — 09:55 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Ameriprise (AMP) to $550 from $535 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The management’s comments also suggest that 2025 G&A expenses could be flat y/y, including impact of severance expense, which would be slightly better than the firm’s previous assumption, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

